Olivia Bowen makes HUGE gesture to support the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak

She hopes to help people who are in a "vulnerable situation and facing uncertainty"

Olivia Buckland-Bowen has made a huge gesture to support the elderly amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Love Island star has teamed up with In The Style to create a fashion edit, with 100% of the profits from the range being donated to Age UK.

Age UK is a charity which supports people in their twilight years, providing companionship, advice and support for older people who need it most.

Her decision came following the current global outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, which is most deadly to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

“In light of the evolving global situation surrounding COVID-19 and in response to Age UK’s call to the government today for further support, In The Style pledges to donate 100% of all profits from In The Style X Olivia Bowen sales to Age UK, a registered charity dedicated to supporting elderly people across the UK who find themselves in a more vulnerable situation and facing uncertainty” she posted to her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The star has received a huge amount of praise for her donation.

Olivia finished in second place on Love island back in 2016, alongside now husband, Alex Bowen.

