The show has only aired two episodes so far

Ofcom receive HUNDREDS of complaints about Winter Love Island for THIS reason

Love Island fans have reportedly made hundreds of complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom since the show launch.

The complaints began immediately after Sunday night’s launch show, after comments made caused controversy among fans, along with the revelation that Ollie Williams engaged in “trophy hunting.”

According to The Sun, the watchdog has been hit with 272 complaints so far.

The majority of the complaints revolve around controversial contestant Ollie

“231 are about the inclusion of Ollie as a contestant. We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate,” they said.

A petition on the website Change.org has surfaced, calling for his removal from the villa. Entitled Remove Ollie Williams From Winter Love Island For Trophy Hunting, the petition has more than 27,000 signatures.

The remainder of the complaints come after viewers were reportedly left outraged after contestant Siânnise Fudge compared fellow contestant Nas Majeed to Disney character Aladdin.

In the first episode Siânnise said: “He’s lovely. I love Princess Jasmine and he looks a bit like Aladdin.”

“We’ve had 272 complaints about last night’s Love Island. 36 of these are about Nas being referred to as Aladdin,” a spokesperson told the publication.