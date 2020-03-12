Nicole Appleton welcomes baby girl after keeping pregnancy a secret

The former All Saints singer didn't even tell her friends she was expecting

Nicole Appleton has welcomed a baby girl with her partner Stephen Haines, after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.

The 45-year-old announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram today, and admitted she didn’t even tell her friends that she was pregnant.

She wrote: “After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months…which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends…I can finally announce our incredible news!!”

“Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!!”

Nicole, who was previously married to Liam Gallagher from 2008 – 2014, started dating Stephen, 47, last year.