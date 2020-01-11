Nicky Byrne reveals whether he’ll ever do reality TV again after Strictly stint

The Westlife star has been asked to appear on multiple reality shows over the years

Nicky Byrne reveals whether he’ll ever do reality TV again after Strictly...

Nicky Byrne has revealed whether he’ll ever do reality TV again, after he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Nicky ruled out I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, because his bandmate Kian Egan won the show back in 2013.

He said: “I can’t do the jungle because Kian Egan won it and all I can do is to lose it. So I am not doing that.”

Nicky continued: “I have been approached to do them all, I think all of Westlife were.”

“I always wanted to do Strictly Come Dancing because I knew it would be fun and I got to learn a talent from it. And I would never do Big Brother and I would be s**t at Dancing on Ice.”

Either way, Nicky wouldn’t have the spare time to sign up for a reality show anyway, as he’s currently hosting RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

The Dublin native is also going back on tour with Westlife later this year.