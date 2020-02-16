Nicky Byrne calls for a stop to online hate – after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Nicky Byrne has written a heart felt post after the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

The Westlife star took to Instagram to ask people to stop sharing hate online.

Caroline, 40, was found dead in her London apartment, after reportedly taking her own life.

“I never write these type of posts, however the news of Caroline Flacks passing is utterly devastating,” he wrote.

“No matter who you are or what you do, no matter how positive you always are or as tough and strong you may always seem to be, absolutely NO one is strong enough to completely ignore hate or insults.

“Famous or not we are all only built to take so much. Massive responsibility lies with the writer and sender.

Think more than twice before you write or post.

“We are all just on our own journeys, our own path through life and making the best of it we can.

“Social media can be amazing, it can also be the most putrid toxic environment.

“We all have a roll to play in this.

It must change.

Be kind.

What a terrible loss of a talented young woman.

#RIPCarolineFlack.”

It emerged after her death that Caroline had been told her assault case against her would be still going ahead – even though her boyfriend Lewis Burton wasn’t pressing charges.

Caroline’s management slammed the move in a statement, saying it caused Caroline “significant distress” in the hours before her death.