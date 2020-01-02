"I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone."

Niall Horan’s ex accuses him of CHEATING in explosive new revenge song

Niall Horan’s ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld has penned an explosive new song accusing an ex-partner of cheating.

The singer announced on social media this week that she was due to release a song called Wrong Direction – leading to fans speculation that the song is about the Mullingar musician.

In the sorrowful new song, she says: “I just hate all the hurt that you put me through.”

“And that I blame myself for letting you.”

“Lookin’ back, I probably should have known, but I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone.”

“Hold me with your worst intentions, paint it as a happy ending, every time you burn me down, don’t know how.”

“For a moment it felt like heaven, and it’s so gut-wrenchin’, fallin’ in the wrong direction.”

The 23-year-old dated the One Direction star for a year, before they split at the end of 2018.

Hailee also took a swipe at the 1D star’s ego, singing: “On my tip-toes, but I still couldn’t reach your ego, guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind. Don’t know what I was thinkin’ ’til now.”

“Everyone thinks that you’re somebody else, you’ve even convinced yourself.”

