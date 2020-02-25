"The whole world was absolutely dumbfounded"

Niall Horan shares his experience of witnessing the Australian bushfires

Niall Horan has opened up about witnessing the Australian bush fires first hand.

The former One Direction star was visiting friends in Melbourne over the festive period and saw the devastation while he was there.

“I think the whole world was absolutely dumbfounded by what was going on,” Niall told The Daily Telegraph.

“You can donate and put a tweet up but we’ll never really know what it was like for the people in the middle of it.”

Niall’s comments come after a number of musicians have been announced to perform at a Australia bushfire relief concert in Melbourne.

Miley Cyrus is set to headline the charity event.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020



Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and Seb Fontaine are also due to perform.

Last week, a similar relief concert in Sydney featuring Queen, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Jessica Mauboy and John Farnham raised $9.5 million Australian dollars for the cause.