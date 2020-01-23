Niall Horan set to appear on The Late Late Show this Friday

Fans will be hoping for news on a One Direction reunion

One Direction star Niall Horan is set to appear on The Late Late Show this Friday night.

The 26-year-old will join Ryan Tubridy on the couch for a chat about his career and his upcoming second album Nice To Meet Ya.

Fans of the boyband will anticipate that the star discusses an upcoming One Direction reunion.

The news was revealed on Tracey Clifford’s 2FM radio show.

Earlier today, Louis Tomlinson teased that the band would reunite telling The One Show “We’ve been on a break four years, I’m only just getting round to releasing my first album,” he said.

“Fans who follow our every move every day probably feel we’ve not been a group for a while, but to us we’re… I know I am just finding my feet really.”

“I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually,” he explained.

“I wasn’t ready to be honest, I had an idea we might have a small break because we’d done a lot of work in a small amount of time.”

Back in December, Liam Payne all but confirmed that the band who rose to fame on The X-Factor would reunite within the next two years.

“I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure,” he said on Sunday Brunch.

“I don’t know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone’s released new music and you have to go and promo. There are at least two years.”

The band, comprised of Louis, Liam, Niall and Harry Styles split in 2016 after the release of their sixth studio album Made in the A.M.

Former bandmate Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 to embark on a solo career.

The Late Late Show airs on RTE One on Friday night at 9.35 pm.