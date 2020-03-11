Niall Horan responds to fears his tour will be cancelled due to the coronavirus

"You don’t want to put people in any danger."

Niall Horan responds to fears his tour will be cancelled due to...

Niall Horan has reassured fans who have tickets to his Nice To Meet Ya arena tour that he currently has no plans to cancel or reschedule.

The star plans to continue with his tour, amid a number of events and festivals rescheduling due to fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

“There’s nothing you can do, you have to wait and see,” Niall told The Sun.

“If the World Health Organisation say no, then you can’t.”

“There ends up being so many events like football games and gigs, and Louis Tomlinson’s Milan gig that’s been cancelled – what are you going to do?”

“We’ve got to do whatever the authorities are saying but it would be an absolute shame if we couldn’t make it to a country for reasons out of our control,” he said.

Niall is coming to Dublin’s 3Arena on October 30th, to perform for his beloved Irish fans.

His new album Heartbreak Weather, which is set for release on March 13, is the follow-up to his 2017 US No. 1 album, Flicker.