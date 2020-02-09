Niall Horan opens up about his Irish upbringing and staying ‘down to earth’

"We’re a lot more down to earth as people."

Niall Horan has opened up about how his Irishness impacts his personality.

The star has managed to stay completely down to earth despite his huge fame and fortune.

He credits his Mullingar upbringing and his friends from home for saving him from being changed by fame.

“I’d call up one of the lads and say, ‘Where are you?’ And they’d mention a lane or street and I’d know exactly where it is. It’s just home,” he told The Sun of his hime town.

Touching on his relationships with friends and family changing, he said: “It’ll happen if you let it. It’s like people always tell me, ‘You never lose your accent.’ But you’ll only lose your accent if you want to.”

“If you’re trying to pretend to be someone else and fit in in other circles then you’ll lose your accent.”

“Imagine, me coming around and being like, ‘Hey man, what’s up?’ you’d be like, ‘F*** off’.”

He continued: “People, always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so down to earth,’ and all that. I always say it, there’s an Irishness to it that we don’t appreciate enough.”

“We’re a lot more down to earth as people.”