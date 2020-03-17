Niall Horan opens up about being a ‘normal fella’ who is ‘bad at fame’

Niall Horan opens up about being a ‘normal fella’ who is ‘bad...

Niall Horan has opened up about Heartbreak in a candid new interview.

Speaking to FAULT magazine, the Mullingar native expressed that his new album Heartbreak Weather was inspired by past relationship experiences.

“I’m bad at being a celebrity probably because I don’t like to think of myself as a celebrity.”

“I’m a normal fella with the same faults as everyone else!” he said of his latest musical endeavour.

“I think when you make a breakup album, you can either write a bunch of songs that make you feel sorry for yourself or you can play around with it and make songs for all the emotions that you go through because it’s not all upsetting.”

“With any relationship, there are fun moments and there are days when you feel like you’re in a music video with the rains pouring outside as you watch crying through the window.”

“I think when you go through a breakup you process the whole relationship and think back to amazing nights times together and the bad ones and I wanted that for this album.”

The Irish star shared that he is at fault for the demise of some of his relationships.

“I’m a bad communicator in relationships,” he said.

“I struggle to talk about things. I don’t like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late.”

Niall has revealed that he currently has no plans to amend his gig schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.