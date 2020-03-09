Niall Horan is TAKING OVER The Late Late Show with James Corden this week

Ahead of this brand new album launch

Niall Horan is taking over The Late Late Show with James Cordon this week.

The Mullingar man is set to drop his brand new album Heartbreak Weather on Friday, and in anticipation will feature on the popular US talkshow all week.

In a skit posted to Twitter, Niall and James discuss his role on the show.

#LateLateNiall starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/pcu6zUEN93 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 9, 2020

While Niall is keen to perform, James has it in mind that Niall will act as his personal assistant for the week.

“So like I could perform every night, I could do sketches, I could do Carpool Karaoke?” the “Nice to Meet Ya” singer asked.

“You could get my laundry, you could rearrange my office and do any chores I need, you could work on my diary,” James replied.

Niall is set to feature on this week’s carpool karaoke, as well as taking over the show this week.

Harry Styles has previously taken over the show in the past, doing a one-week stint in 2017 to promote his first solo album since One Direction.

Heartbreak Weather is Niall’s second album since leaving the iconic boyband.