Niall Horan finally reveals title and release date for his second solo album

Niall Horan finally reveals title and release date for his second solo...

Niall Horan has finally revealed the title and release date for his second solo album.

The former One Direction star, who release his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ in 2017, has announced that his second record is called ‘Heartbreak Weather’.

Posting a photo of the cover art on social media, Niall told fans: “Some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak Weather’ and is out March 13th.”

“I have worked so hard on this album for the last 18 months and I am soooo ready to release it,” he continued.

“I had the time of my life making it and when you hear it on March 13th, I hope you’ll be able to hear that in the music.”

“2020 is going to be a fun year for us, let’s enjoy it to the max. Until then here’s an album cover and an album title 😂.”

The title of Niall’s upcoming album isn’t surprising, as he recorded it following his split from US actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Back in December, Niall released a song from the album called ‘Put A Little Love On Me’, which he wrote after their break up.

Speaking about the heartbreak track, Niall previously told The Sun: “It wouldn’t be my album if it didn’t have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it. This could potentially be my favourite song I’ve ever written.”

“I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”

Goss.ie exclusively reported Niall’s split from Hailee last December, after he was spotted on celebrity dating app, Raya.