Niall Horan reveals he wants to go for a drink with THIS Hollywood star

Niall Horan reveals he wants to go for a drink with THIS...

Niall Horan has revealed that he would “love” to go for a drink with actor Brad Pitt.

The 26-year-old Westmeath native took to Twitter to reveal his desire to have a pint with the Hollywood actor.

“I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt,” he tweeted as the actor picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt 🍺 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 10, 2020

Brad nabbed the statue, his first for his acting abilities.

He won an Oscar back in 2014 for his role working on 12 Years a Slave.

Fans were quick to back the singer’s request with some sharing photos of the pair edited together enjoying a drink.

So you are telling me this did not happen? pic.twitter.com/d5SmT3MNKI — Flor (@flopyvalle) February 10, 2020

Hi Niall, did you enjoyed your beer with Brad Pitt? #NoJudgement pic.twitter.com/TWoeoVXjUw — 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓭𝔂.♡ (@Happinessiszayn) February 10, 2020

Niall recently announced that his second album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13th.