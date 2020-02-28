Niall Horan announces Dublin gig as part of upcoming world tour

Niall Horan is coming to Dublin’s 3Arena on October 30th, to perform for his beloved Irish fans.

The singer made the announcement this morning, as he confirmed multiple dates for his upcoming Nice To Meet Ya arena tour.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, March 6, at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie.

Niall Horan’s new album Heartbreak Weather, which is set for release on March 13, is the follow-up to his 2017 US No. 1 album, Flicker.

It was placed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 70 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020, and features his new single ‘No Judgement’ plus ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, and ‘Put a Little Love On Me’.