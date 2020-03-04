New James Bond film could be released EARLY amid corona virus fears

"Everyone in production is really concerned about the impact of the virus."

The hotly anticipated new James Bond film could be released three weeks early due to corona virus fears.

According to a source, film makers are afraid that the COVID-19 virus could impact the film’s takings at the box office.

In a number of areas impacted by the virus, communal entertainment spaces such as malls and cinemas have been shut.

A source claimed to The Mail Online: “There have been formal discussions about bringing it forward, and it’s been suggested that it could even be brought forward to next week rather than waiting until April to see how things pan out with the spread of the virus.”