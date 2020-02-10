Natalie Portman’s Oscars outfit pays tribute to snubbed female directors

Natalie has previously called out the lack of representation

Natalie Portman wowed the photographers on the red carpet at The Oscars last night.

The star wore a stunning black and gold gown by Dior – but the details of the look made a statement about representation during awards season.

This year, a number of awards shows were criticised for not nominating enough female directors.

On the red carpet, Natalie wore a light cape to cover her gown.

Screen printed onto the exposed lining of the cape were the names of female directors who missed out on a nomination this year.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell) were all visible on the cape.

This year’s Oscars director nominees included Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Natalie has previously called out the lack of representation at the awards.

On the Oscars stage in 2018, introduced the category saying, “…and here are the all-male nominees.”