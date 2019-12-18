Natalie Nunn launches into furious rant after jetting to the UK to ‘meet with Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa’

It's believed the reality star wanted to meet up with the couple over those threesome claims

Natalie Nunn launched into a furious rant on Twitter last night, after she allegedly jetted to the UK to have a “private” conversation with Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa.

During Jacqueline’s time in the I’m A Celeb jungle, model Chloe Ayling claimed that she had a threesome with Dan and Natalie following their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Since then, Natalie has flown to the UK with her husband Jacob Payne to address the claims once and for all – but it looks like her plans to have a private chat were snubbed.

Taking to Twitter last night, the American reality star wrote: “THIS WAS SUPPOSE TO BE GROWN ADULTS…TWO PEOPLE WITH BEAUTIFUL FAMILIES HAVING A SIT DOWN AND TALKING!”

“Butttttttt again I DID MY PART CAME AS I SAID I WOULD WOMAN OF MY WORD AND EVEN GO MY HUSBAND TO DO THE SAME IN THE STATE THAT WERE IN!”

In another tweet, she said: “I HAVE REALLY TIRED HARD TO KEEP ALL THIS NOT PUBLIC BUT DONT TRY AND KEEP IT GOING THROUGH THE MEDIA…”

“I ASKED FOR A SIT DOWN I ASKED FOR A PRIVATE COUPLES FACE TO FACE TALK AND EVEN CAME THERE TO THE UK! NOW ITS WHAT AM I DOING AND NOW THAT IM HOME ITS LETS TALK!” [sic]

The news comes after The Sun reported that Jacqueline was keen to meet up with Natalie to clear up the rumours.

A source told the newspaper: “Jac was adamant she would get to the bottom of and clear up the entire Chloe and Natalie scandal by speaking to them. Jac has messaged them and wants to speak on the phone.”

“Chloe is standing by her story and told Jac she doesn’t have much to say while Natalie is telling the total opposite side – denying everything.”

“It’s all a mess and Jac is desperate to draw a line under it all and thinks the only way to make that happen is a showdown with the two girls.”

Natalie’s tweets come after she was papped meeting up with Dan outside his tattoo shop in London yesterday, where she was joined by her husband Jacob.