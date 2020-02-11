Nanny McPhee star dies suddenly aged 25

The actor played Eric Brown in the 2005 film

Nanny McPhee star Rapheal Coleman has died suddenly aged 25.

His family announced that the child star collapsed after he went for a jog on Friday and was unable to be revived.

The actor played the role of Eric Brown in the 2005 hit film.

Taking to Twitter, his mother Liz Jensen shared the news.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” she wrote sharing a link to an article about his activism with environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

“He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder.”

“Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy,” she added.

The child star gave up a career in science to join the protest group which raises awareness surrounding global warming.

In an article he penned for The Hourglass newspaper he said: “I realized that as an activist my voice could be far more influential than it had been as a scientist.”