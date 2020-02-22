Myles Stephenson suffers ‘setback’ after snowboarding accident left him in ICU

Myles Stephenson’s mother has revealed that he’s had a “setback” in his recovery, after a snowboarding accident left him in ICU this week.

The Rak-Su singer broke two ribs, ruptured his spleen, and had internal bleeding after he got into an accident while snowboarding in Pasa de la Casa, Andorra.

The X Factor star had been doing well and was able to speak to fans on Instagram, but he’s since had to have blood drained from around his lungs.

Taking to Instagram, Myles’ mum told his followers: “Myles has had a bit of a setback today. He has a heamothorax and needed a chest drain.”

“He is still thinking of you all and still getting grumpy with his mummy,” she added.

Earlier this week, Myles encouraged his followers to “tell you loved ones you love them” after surviving the scary incident.

Posting on his Instagram Story from his hospital bed, Myles said, “Hey whats up people, look a bit worse for wear don’t I?”

“Thank you for your messages, basically, as you know, I broke a few ribs, I’ve ruptured my spleen, and have some internal bleeding that has stopped now, I’m just chilling out in ICU, its like a 5 star ICU it’s amazing.”

“Thank you for all the messages, and my mum and the rest of my family are getting through this day in and day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them, peace.”