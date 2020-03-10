Myles Stephenson reveals shocking weight loss following near-fatal snowboarding accident

The singer was in hospital for three weeks

Myles Stephenson has lost a shocking amount of weight, after spending three weeks in hospital.

The Rak-Su singer broke two ribs, ruptured his spleen, and had internal bleeding after he got into an accident while snowboarding in Pasa de la Casa, Andorra, last month.

The 28-year-old was finally allowed leave hospital last night, and took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing in a bathroom mirror.

Pointing out the amount of weight he’s lost since he was hospitalised, he captioned the post, “80kg of bones,” alongside two crying laughing emojis.

Although he’s left hospital, Myles will have to undergo physiotherapy and breathing exercises as part of his recovery.

Last month, Myles encouraged his followers to “tell your loved ones you love them” after surviving the scary incident.

Posting on his Instagram Story from his hospital bed, Myles said, “Thank you for your messages, basically, as you know, I broke a few ribs, I’ve ruptured my spleen, and have some internal bleeding that has stopped now.”

“Thank you for all the messages, and my mum and the rest of my family are getting through this day in and day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them, peace.”