Myles Stephenson finally leaves ICU after near-fatal snowboarding accident

The Rak-Su singer is on the road to recovery

Myles Stephenson has finally left the intensive care unit, after a near-fatal snowboarding accident left him seriously injured.

The Rak-Su singer broke two ribs, ruptured his spleen, and had internal bleeding after he got into an accident while snowboarding in Pasa de la Casa, Andorra.

On Saturday, the I’m A Celeb star updated fans by telling them he had finally been transferred to a general ward.

The 28-year-old will now undergo physiotherapy and breathing exercises as part of his recovery.

Last week, Myles encouraged his followers to “tell your loved ones you love them” after surviving the scary incident.

Posting on his Instagram Story from his hospital bed, Myles said, “Hey whats up people, look a bit worse for wear don’t I?”

“Thank you for your messages, basically, as you know, I broke a few ribs, I’ve ruptured my spleen, and have some internal bleeding that has stopped now, I’m just chilling out in ICU, its like a 5 star ICU it’s amazing.”

“Thank you for all the messages, and my mum and the rest of my family are getting through this day in and day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them, peace.”