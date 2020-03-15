Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star announces the birth of his child – one month early

"Bringing happiness to our world of madness…"

Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star announces the birth of his child – one...

Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Gary Hollywood has welcomed his fourth child.

The Scottish actor welcomed a son on March 12th 2020. Posting to Twitter today, he let his followers know that his new arrival has been welcomed safely into the world.

Gary currently stars as Dino Doyle in the multi award winning show.

Bringing happiness to our world of madness … Oliver ”Ollie” Michael Hollywood arrived on the 12th March 2020 , to our surprise , 4 weeks early. A few more days to get him strong enough and then we can get him home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wMtmaXX0jy — Gary Hollywood (@mrgaryhollywood) March 15, 2020

“Oliver ”Ollie” Michael Hollywood arrived on the 12th March 2020, to our surprise, 4 weeks early,” he wrote to his 16.2K Twitter followers.

“A few more days to get him strong enough and then we can get him home ❤️”

Ollie is Gary’s fourth child, and first with wife Cherylanne McCutcheon.

The pair tied the knot in 2019.