Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has begun dissolving lip fillers following online trolling

'It is the best decision I have ever made'

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she has begun dissolving her lip fillers following online trolling.

The 20-year-old blonde beauty appeared on the ITV show where she came second coupled up with current boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae has now confessed that she went “too far” with the cosmetic enhancements after her time in the villa.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video about her appearance, she said: “I have got most of filler dissolved, obviously I used to get filler and when I came out of Love Island I got a little bit more filler and for me that was the worst time for me coming out of the villa – the trolling I got for that was really intense.”

“It was really horrible but I can understand why it happened because I went overboard with it and I didn’t really realise what I was doing and I just went too far,” she added.

“It was just a really, really bad time because I had literally come out of the villa and that is the time you are most scrutinised.”

The influencer said she realised it was something she needed to do herself, and it has been the best decision she’s ever made.

“It didn’t even take anyone to say that, I just realised myself that I need to do something about it so I went to get it dissolved and honestly it is best decision I have ever made.”

The influencer has been working with brands such as Pretty Little Thing since she left the villa last summer.