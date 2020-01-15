The reality star is focused on expanding her beauty empire

Molly-Mae Hague hints that she is launching a brand new product

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has hinted that she is launching a brand new product.

The influencer recently launched her new tanning brand Filter by Molly-Mae – which has received rave reviews from fans.

The selection of products is billed as a “new collection of tanning products encapsulated with nourishing and moisturising ingredients keeping you bronzed for longer.”

The collection currently includes two tanning mousses and two tanning mitts.

However, Molly-Mae has hinted that a new addition may soon be joining the line up.

Over on Twitter, the reality star left some very suspicious side-eye emojis on a rather telling tweet.

“Why has no one created a fake tan eraser that actually works yet??” an irate tan fan tweeted.

“I’m SICK of scrubbing my skin to actual death.”

The hint has been well received by fans, with many saying they will purchase her Filter tan eraser as soon as it’s released. “That’s going straight in my basket,” one wrote.