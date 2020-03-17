Millie Mackintosh feeling ‘anxious’ as she prepares to give birth during COVID-19 pandemic

The reality star is due in eight weeks time

Millie Mackintosh feeling ‘anxious’ as she prepares to give birth during COVID-19...

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she’s feeling anxious about giving birth amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who is expecting her first baby, opened up about her concerns in a candid post on Instagram.

Millie told her followers; “With a little under 8 weeks to go until our daughter is due to arrive, the situation the world finds itself in with Coronavirus is very much a concern.”

“Even though I’m fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it’s understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!”

The 30-year-old is due to give birth to a baby girl in eight weeks time, with her husband Hugo Taylor.

The British Government have advised pregnant women to stay indoors for the next three months as a precaution.

Millie continued: “The final pregnancy stretch brings with it a whole wave of emotions and as I’m trying to get into nesting mode, the world around me is in panic mode!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:59pm PST

“I certainly didn’t envision my daughter arriving into the world during the throes of a pandemic, however that is where we are and instead of resisting it and causing internal personal panic I am trying to embrace the uncertainty by taking each day as it comes and enjoying this enforced maternity leave.”

Millie revealed she had plans to keep herself busy by “doing some home workouts” and “reading.”

She finished the post on a positive note writing; “Be kind and take care. Wishing you all health and happiness during this daunting time 💗🌸🙏🏼.”