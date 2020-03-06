Military veteran proposes to his girlfriend in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Military veteran proposes to his girlfriend in front of Prince Harry and...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were finally reunited on Thursday night, as they attended one of their final joint appearances as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

During the awards, military veteran Danny Holland won the Recognizing Achievement Award, and during his acceptance speech, he decided to propose to his girlfriend.

The sweet moment happened right in front of Prince Harry and Meghan, and their reactions were caught in videos and pictures shared on social media.

She said yes!! A second enormous congratulations to Danny on his engagement! What an amazing proposal, and what a way to kick off the #EndeavourFundAwards! pic.twitter.com/v2bxaur9lr — Endeavour Fund (@EndeavourFund) March 5, 2020

The winner of the Recognising Achievement Award, Danny Holland, has just surprised his girlfriend by proposing on stage at the @EndeavourFund Awards in front of Harry and Meghan 💍 pic.twitter.com/r1LV8eu5sE — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 5, 2020

The Endeavour Fund Awards was one of their final engagements, before Harry and Meghan officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31st.

Harry gave a speech on the night, and said: “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with all of you and celebrate your achievements, your service, your resilience and that of your families too.”

“You should all be tremendously proud of what you’ve achieved and the positive service you continue to provide to so many.”

“A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours,’ he added.