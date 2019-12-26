Miley Cyrus spends Christmas with new beau after reaching divorce settlement with Liam Hemsworth

The singer has moved on from the actor

Miley Cyrus spent Christmas with her new beau Cody Simpson, after reaching a divorce settlement with her ex Liam Hemsworth.

The singer shared photos of her and Cody with the Cyrus family on Christmas Day, shutting down rumours that they had called time on their romance.

Rumours were rife that they had split last week, when Cody was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City on Saturday.

Miley has been dating the Australian singer since early October, and they’ve been practically inseparable ever since.

They got together after Miley’s romance with Kaitlynn Carter fizzled out.

Miley started hooking up with Kaitlynn back in August, not long after she separated from Liam Hemsworth after less than eight months of marriage.

Liam was the one who ended up filing for divorce that same month, and this week the pair finally reached a divorce settlement.

A source told E! News: “Its a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them.”

“It was not a complicated divorce because of their prenup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful.”

“They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives.”

It’s believed their divorce will officially be finalised in March, 2020.