Miley Cyrus admits she struggled with body image after cruel trolls compared her to a ‘turkey’

The singer didn't wear a bikini for years because of the nasty comments

Miley Cyrus has admitted she didn’t wear a bikini for years, after cruel trolls compared her to a “turkey”.

The 27-year-old was brutally criticised online after she wore nude latex underwear while performing at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2013.

During a live stream with Demi Lovato called Bright Minded, which aims to entertain fans amid the coronavirus outbreak, Miley revealed how those comments made her feel so insecure.

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts,” she confessed. “I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s**t, because after the VMAs and I had on my cute new bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey.”

Miley Cyrus discusses the pain she felt after her booty was compared to a turkey’s following her 2013 MTV VMA performance.pic.twitter.com/K3kV0hPia9 — Mr. Pop Charts (@MrPopCharts) March 17, 2020

“I was like just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad about myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years.”

“It was just really really hurtful to be so body-shamed like that. And it really affected me in my personal life.”

Miley said her insecurity made her feel like a “fraud”.

She said: “I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure on the inside that in my personal life I wasn’t even wearing bathing suits and shorts.”