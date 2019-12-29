Mike Denver announces that he and wife Liz are expecting their first baby

Liz is six months along in her pregnancy.

Irish singer Mike Denver has announced that he is expecting his first child with wife Liz.

Liz is six months along in her pregnancy.

The country music star married his wife in March 2012.

I have some very exciting news to share with everyone. We are expecting a baby in April 2020 #blessed 🤰🏼👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/PkLkbx1gNL — Mike Denver (@MikedenverMike) December 28, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Mike revealed that their child is due in April.

“Liz is expecting a little one early in the New Year. We have kept the news nice and quiet over the last few months, but I am delighted to say that we are having a baby in April,” he told RSVP.

“We have known for a long time but we wanted to keep the news to ourselves, it was just our close friends and family that knew.”

Mike explained that he is excited to learn the sex of the child.

“Just like most Irish people, I am nosey so I want to find out the sex of the baby but Liz doesn’t want to.”

“I will have to respect her wishes and we will keep things very traditional ahead of the birth.”

“I am over the moon and we have been looking forward to becoming parents for a long time now.”

“It is about time for us. I have been there for all of the scans and we will be officially six months pregnant on New Years Day.”

