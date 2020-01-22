"The relationship we built was unbelievable."

Michael Griffiths ‘head over heels’ for former Love Island star

Michael Griffiths has revealed that he is “head over heels” for his new love interest Ellie Brown.

Ellie starred on Love Island in 2018, while Michael played the role of the villain on the 2019 series. The pair met on the new series of Ex On the Beach and have since become an item.

“Ellie and I did form a good bond on the show,” Michael told The Sun.

“The relationship we built was unbelievable. To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I’m head over heels and I’m not letting her go…”

“Initially I just opened up to her because we were both from up north, she was a friendly face and I guess we have a lot in common both being on Love Island.”

“She instantly felt like home. But then it grew into a lot more. She helped me open up and believe in myself a lot more.”

“She is such a beautiful genuine girl who I think is amazing. I can’t fault anything about her.”

“We just clicked. I didn’t feel like she wanted anything from me it was just natural.”

The couple have reportedly already met each other’s family.