Michael Carruth responds to Dancing With The Stars elimination

The Olympic boxer became the third celebrity eliminated from the show

Michael Carruth became the third celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars last night.

The Olympic gold medalist was in the bottom two with Lottie Ryan, who is favourite to win the show.

Dancing to Gold by Spandau Ballet with his professional dancer Karen Byrne, he failed to impress the public or the judges.

Speaking about his elimination the 56-year-old told the Irish Mirror he felt the scores he received were too low.

“I thought the judging could have been better,” he revealed.

“I thought it was my best dance and Karen thought it was my best dance so I felt the scores were too low.”

“Our first dance was my favourite. I loved it. I probably got all my steps wrong but I loved it and we had to work hard, but the first night was the best night for me,” he said,

His dance partner Karen added: “I think people underestimate how out of someone’s comfort zone this is, it is on live television, and I admire anyone that comes onto the show.”

Dancing With The Stars nabbed the award for Best TV show at the Gossies on Friday night.

Dancing With The Stars returns Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTE One.