Meghan Markle wants to return to acting in a ‘superhero movie’

Meghan Markle is reportedly hoping to return to acting after she and husband Prince Harry stepped back from their prominent roles in the royal family.

According to reports, the Duchess’s agent is currently on the hunt for an appropriate role for Meghan.

The actress-turned-royal is reportedly interested in a “superhero role” for her potential on-screen comeback.

Her agent Nick Collins is a Hollywood heavyweight, and could scoop Meghan a role in an “ensemble cast” type film.

According to The Sun: “He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film.”

“He’s actively seeking such a movie for her. He’s saying she is available and open to the best offers.”

“Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.”

“She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle.”

“But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and centre.”