The royal couple were reportedly hiking with a group of friends

Meghan Markle surprises couple by snapping photos of them on hike

Meghan Markle has reportedly put her photography skills to the test in aid of one couple in Vancouver.

The pair, who were out hiking in Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park in Canada on New Years Day, claim that Meghan and Harry saw them struggling with a selfie stick, causing Meghan to offer assistance and snap their photo.

CTV News producer Asymina Kantorowicz and her partner Iliya said that both Meghan and Harry were in the area with some friends.

CTV News producer Asymina Kantorowicz and her partner were out hiking when someone kindly offered to take their picture – and that someone turned out to be Meghan Markle. https://t.co/tSdREHPd7x — CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) January 3, 2020

Asymina said: “I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realised Prince Harry was standing there.”

“I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?'”

“In that moment the only thing I could think to say is, ‘There’s only so much selfie sticks can do.'”

Asymina said that the Duchess of Sussex replied jokingly:

“She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry said, ‘No pressure’.”

The royal couple were reportedly hiking with a group of friends on New Years Day, including Meghan’s former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer.

Meghan and Harry broke royal tradition this year and jetted to Canada for the holidays with son Archie.