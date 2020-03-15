Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie to make official UK visit to see The Queen

The couple will visit The Uk this summer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie are set to visit Queen Elizabeth this summer.

The Queen is set to reunite with her great-grandson in just a few months, for what will mark his first trip back to the UK since relocating to Canada.

E! News has confirmed that the couple will vacation at Balmoral Castle – the Queen’s Scottish home – during the summer months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plans to visit the UK in the coming months, the Sunday Times reports, including a scheduled attendance at the Trooping the Colour parade in June.

The couple are also reported to attend the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

“Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen’s invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer,” a source told E! News.

“They plan to take Archie with them. Last year, they declined her invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and to Elton John’s [vacation home] in the south of France.”

“They decided not to bring Archie to the U.K. this time while they completed their final engagements, which the queen understood,” the source continued.

“So a Sussex trip to Balmoral this summer is being seen as a good thing all round in royal circles.”