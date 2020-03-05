The Duchess of Sussex flew back to Britain without baby Archie

Meghan Markle lands in the UK for the first time since Megxit

Meghan Markle landed in Britain today to complete her final royal duties as a senior member of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex will join her husband, Prince Harry, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which is due to take place tonight.

The 38-year-old has reportedly left her son Archie in Canada, who is being looked after by the couple’s nanny, and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

According to the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were “very sad” to hear they won’t get to see their great-grandson.

As well as the award ceremony tonight, the former actress will attend Saturday’s Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Prince Harry.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Meghan will be reunited with Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the family for the first time since January.

Prince Harry ventured to Buckingham Palace last weekend, where internal meetings reportedly took place as he prepared to step down as a senior royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as senior members of the Royal Family on the 31st of March.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also become privately funded members of The Royal Family, with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.