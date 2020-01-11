Meghan Markle hints at return to Hollywood after ‘signing deal’ with Disney

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney, sparking rumours that she’s planning on returning to Hollywood.

The Times have reported that the Duchess of Sussex signed a deal Disney late last year, after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family this week.

According to the publication, Meghan agreed to provide her voice in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching.

It’s believed Meghan recorded a voiceover for Disney before she and Prince Harry left for their six-week Christmas break in Canada.

The voiceover deal has sparked speculation that Meghan will relaunch her acting career as a way of becoming “financially independent”, away from the royal family.

The news comes months after Meghan and Harry endorsed Disney’s new live-action version of The Lion King by attending the world premiere in London.