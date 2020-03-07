Meghan Markle gives rare update on baby Archie after jetting to the UK for final engagements

The Duchess left their son in Canada while they complete their royal duties

Meghan Markle made a rare comment about her son Archie, after jetting to the UK to complete her final engagements as a senior member of the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, where the couple witnessed a very sweet proposal.

During their appearance, Meghan spoke to attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer was nominated for an award.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Claire said Meghan opened up about their son Archie Harrison during their chat.

Claire recalled: “She said ‘oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.'”

It’s believed Meghan left Archie in Canada while she and Harry carry out their final engagements in the UK.

The 10-month-old is being looked after by the couple’s nanny, and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan and Harry’s final engagements as senior royals will include the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday, and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.