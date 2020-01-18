Meghan Markle ‘expresses interest’ in multi-million dollar mansion in Canada

Meghan Markle has reportedly “expressed an interest” in a multi-million dollar mansion in Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex fled to Canada last week after she and Prince Harry announced their plans to “step back” as senior members of the Royal family.

Amid reports that staff at Frogmore Cottage have been “let go”, The Sun has claimed that Meghan is eyeing up a property in Vancouver.

The $35.8 million mansion offers breathtaking views of the ocean, and boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms across four floors.

An estate agent source in Canada said: “Meghan has expressed an interest in this beautiful house. It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie.”

“The neighbourhood is known a haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I’m sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms.”

Another source said: “The house is a real gem in Kitsilano – one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in Vancouver. The area is particularly sought after by super-rich and image conscious young achievers.”

“It’s close to Kitsilano beach, which is a very cool spot that does stuff like beach yoga in the summer. But best of all for Harry and Meghan, it’s quiet and locals respect each other and value their privacy. They’d fit in very well.”