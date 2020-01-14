Meghan Markle did not dial into Sandringham meeting from Canada for THIS reason

Meghan Markle did not dial into Sandringham meeting from Canada for THIS...

Last night the Royal Family met for an emergency family meeting at Sandringham House as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are set to step down from their roles as senior royals.

While the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were all in attendance, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was notably absent.

The 38-year-old was not at the historic meeting because she returned to Canada earlier this month with the couple’s son Archie.

Meghan was completely absent from all discussions of the press dubbed “Megxit”, as she did not dial into the meeting via phone to iron out how the young couple would begin to step away from the family.

While it was speculated she may have been banned from the royal meeting it has now been revealed that the family simply decided it was unnecessary for her to join in.

“In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the Duchess to join,” revealed a Palace spokesperson.

There were also fears that the call could be intercepted or recorded if she called Sandringham from Vancouver.

After the historic meeting, the Queen released a statement revealing that the pair would split their time between the UK and Canada as they begin to separate themselves from Royal ties.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the statement began.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the statement continued.

The Queen also revealed that final decisions about their departure are due to be reached in the next few days.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some ore work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”