Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to drop ‘Sussex Royal’ title by The Queen

The couple may need to consider a re-brand

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to refrain from using the term “Sussex Royal” in their branding.

They have been told to drop the word “royal” following extensive talks within Buckingham Palace, according to the Daily Mail.

When Harry and Meghan announced that they were taking a step back from their position within the monarch, it was made clear that their titles would need to be re-evaluated.

The couple recently launched a new website under their royal moniker.

They also communicate with their fans and followers via their Instagram, which is also under the name “Sussex Royals.”

The term has also been trademarked for use in a number of products.

However, sources have allegedly stressed that the trademarks are a safe-guard against anyone else using the phrase.

It is not intended for actual use by the couple in any way.

The couple are currently still using the name, but are not allowed to use the HRH pre-fixture.

They also named their new charitable foundation using the term. The charity is expected to launch this year.