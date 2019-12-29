The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child in May

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tipped to welcome second child in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tipped to welcome their second child in 2020.

The couple have been given even odds by bookmaker Coral as part of the betting company’s New Year odds.

In May the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The pair have not commented on their plans to expand their family.

However, Prince Harry previously said he plans to have two children at the most due to environmental concerns.

Harry said he would have “two, maximum” when asked how many kids he plans to have in a special edition of British Vogue.

“I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed,” he said of planet Earth.

“And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

