Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break their silence for the first time since shock announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence – after their shock announcement this week.
The couple announced that they will be “stepping back” from being “senior members” of the Royal Family.
Returning to social media for the first time since the news made waves worldwide, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted photos of a trip they took to The Hubb Community Kitchen in London.
The charity has been working with the victims of the Grenfell tragedy in the UK, providing meals for families and neighbours affected.
Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal
Many are expecting the couple to reply to hundreds of comments left under their announcement pist.
In the post the pair had revealed that they want to “work to be financially independent”. A huge number of fans took the news quite badly, with many commenting underneath the post that they are “disgusted” that the pair did not tell the Queen that they were announcing the news.