Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break their silence for the first time since shock announcement

Meghan has reportedly fled back to Canada since the news made waves worldwide

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break their silence for the first time...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence – after their shock announcement this week.

The couple announced that they will be “stepping back” from being “senior members” of the Royal Family.

Returning to social media for the first time since the news made waves worldwide, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted photos of a trip they took to The Hubb Community Kitchen in London.

The charity has been working with the victims of the Grenfell tragedy in the UK, providing meals for families and neighbours affected.

Many are expecting the couple to reply to hundreds of comments left under their announcement pist.

In the post the pair had revealed that they want to “work to be financially independent”. A huge number of fans took the news quite badly, with many commenting underneath the post that they are “disgusted” that the pair did not tell the Queen that they were announcing the news.