Meghan and Harry’s luxury Canadian mansion revealed

The Royal couple are spending their Christmas break on Vancouver Island

The extravagant mansion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been staying in has finally been revealed.

The Royal couple enjoyed their first Christmas as parents in a stunning €13 million waterfront luxury estate.

DailyMail.com have the exclusive pics of the enormous mansion on Vancouver Island – where the couple enjoyed the festive season with their baby boy Archie.

The royals were also joined by the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland at the venue which is owned by a mysterious millionaire.



The couple have been safe and sound in the eight-bedroom gated estate, which boasts two private beaches.

The French country-inspired mansion was listed by auction website Sotheby’s in 2012 for $18,459,645, where they advised the house came with a private guest house.

Inside the main house is a formal dining room, paneled office with fireplace, large two-story living room opening to the chef’s kitchen with pizza oven, game room with wet bar, media room and a wine tasting room.

