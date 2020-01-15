Meet the TWO new boys entering the Love Island villa

22Two new boys are set to make a bombshell entrance into the Love Island villa, which fans will see on tomorrow night’s show.
On tonight’s episode, Paige received a text announcing that two boys are on their way to the villa.
The two new arrivals are Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp. Find out more about them below:
Connagh Howard
Age: 27
From: Cardiff
Profession: Model
What makes you the perfect Love Islander?
I’m single, obviously… I’m a good laugh, fun to be around, honest and laid back. I try not to get involved in too much drama.
Describe your ideal girl
I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m into sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with.
Who have you got your eye on in the villa?
I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise.
How do you tend to meet dates?
Usually through Instagram or social media. On a night out maybe, but it tends to be online.
What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?
I was not smooth at all – it was a first date and I ended up tipping my drink over this girl and she was wearing white. Luckily she saw the funny side of it.
What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?
Pettiness.
How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?
If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker.
Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye?
It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, that’s the reality of it. But if I’m committed then I will be loyal.
What’s your claim to fame?
I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy
Finley Tapp
Age: 20
From: Milton Keynes
Profession: Recruitment consultant
What makes you the perfect Love Islander?
I’m a relationship kinda guy so I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with. I know I’ll make friends with the blokes in there too so I should be a good contender.
What is your worst habit?
I snore…
Describe your ideal girl…
I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.
Who have you got your eye on in the villa?
I like Siânnise, Paige and Sophie.
What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?
I shaved my eye brow off an hour before I went on a date once, that wasn’t great. It was an accident, I was trying to shape it!
How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?
It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it.
Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye?
I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!
What’s your definition of the bro code?
If you feel like you’ve got loyalties with the boys and they’ve shown you loyalty before then that’s where the respect lies.
What’s your claim to fame?
I’m a semi pro footballer for Oxford City.