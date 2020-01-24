Tina Fey's hit film is to return to the big screen

Mean Girls set to return to the big screen

The 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes.

In 2017 the movie was adapted into a broadway musical, and now that broadway musical is to be adapted into a film.

Tina Fey is set to adapt the musical into a film for Paramount Pictures.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen,” she said in a statement.

“It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.”

“I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly,” she said.

It has also been revealed that the musical is set to come slightly closer to our shores.

Producers are bringing the stage show to London’s West End in 2021.

“It has been a joy to work on ‘Mean Girls’ and to watch it go from film to musical, and now to musical film,” producer Lorne Michaels revealed.

“I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations.”