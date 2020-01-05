Maya Jama claps back at claims that she is dating ‘Tinder’s most-liked man’

"This is pathetic, you've photoshopped me"

Maya Jama claps back at claims that she is dating ‘Tinder’s most-liked...

Maya Jama has clapped back at claims that she is dating “Tinder’s most-swiped man” Stefan-Pierre Tomlin.

The presenter – who was previously tipped to host Love Island – was pictured leaving the Radio 1 studios.

Meanwhile, model Stefan was seen leaving at a different time in separate pictures.

😂Surely there’s laws against this?! this is pathetic, you’ve photoshopped me leaving my JOB today at Radio1 alone with a random person leaving separately???.. how is that allowed ?? @DailyMailUK https://t.co/r0BC0tKiPl — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) January 4, 2020

However, one publication shared an image which appeared to show them leaving the studio together.

Maya was not impressed, sharing a link to the article on social media.

She denied that there was any truth to the story, referring to the model as “a random person”.

Maya captioned the link to the story: “Surely there’s laws against this?!”

“This is pathetic, you’ve photoshopped me leaving my JOB today at Radio1 alone with a random person leaving separately???.. how is that allowed ??”

Maya recently split from long-term love Stormzy.