Maura Higgins teases fans in loved-up social media post with ‘mystery man’

Maura Higgins has teased fans with a loved up social media post with a mystery man.

The star jokingly uploaded a video covered in love hearts of a mysterious male figure wearing pink underwear.

Maura did not tag anyone in the video, leading fans to speculate if Maura had a new man following her split from Curtis Pritchard.

However she later revealed the mysterious figure to be her platonic pal and hairdresser Jay Birmingham.

Laughing, she said: “Mystery man, reveal yourself.”

Jay then stepped out from behind the cupboard as he poured himself a glass of red wine.

Before Maura’s reveal, many fans speculated that she was back with her ex Curtis, while others thought that she had a new man altogether.

However, Maura was simply having a relaxed evening with her pal and hairdresser.

Yesterday, the star clapped back at rumours of romance between her and Dancing On Ice co-stars Joe Swash and Alexander Demetriou.