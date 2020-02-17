Maura Higgins shares praise for skate partner Alexander Demetriou after leaving Dancing On Ice

"It was so hard but it was amazing."

Maura Higgins has taken to Instagram to share her thanks to Dancing on Ice partner Alexander Demetriou.

The star was eliminated from the show during last night’s episode, and got emotional when it came time to say her goodbyes.

However, she explained that she will miss the entire cast, and gave a special nod to her pro skating partner.

“Every person has been so so nice to me and I’m going to miss them all. I’m just so grateful. I’m not sad, I’m actually ok,” she told her 2.7 million followers.

“Honestly I could not have done it without Alex.”

“He has literally been incredible and I was so lucky to get partnered up with him,” she detailed.

Touching on the emotional night, Maura said:

“Last night I couldn’t even speak to Holly and Phil, I couldn’t even say thank you to the whole team or anything I just got so emotional I couldn’t even help it – which is actually quite strange as I am a person who doesn’t like to cry in front of other people, and it was a live TV show and it just goes to show I couldn’t help my emotions .

“Its not just because I’m out of the show, it’s everything.”

Revealing that she has had an emotional few days, Maura said:

“There is so much to get emotional about – and especially the last few days have been very very emotional. It’s been very very hard but I loved the show, I loved every bit of it – the whole journey.”

“It was so hard but it was amazing. Something I’ve never done is performing – no dance, no skating – and I learned that skill. A massive thanks to everyone on that show… literally everyone.”