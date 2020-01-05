Maura Higgins shares a sneak peek at her look for tonight’s Dancing On Ice launch show

Maura Higgins shares a sneak peek at her look for tonight’s Dancing...

Irish beauty Maura Higgins is preparing to take to the rink on tonights premier episode of Dancing On Ice.

The Love Island alum is set to share the stage with her DOI pro partner Alexander Demetriou.

Maura arrived at the Dancing On Ice studios early this morning, where she was met with a congratulatory bouquet of flowers from her brand partner Ann Summers.

While most celebs keep their show looks under wraps until they hit the ice, Maura has given fans a sneak peak of hers.

Taking to her Instagram story, Maura shared a video of her dramatic makeup.

Maura rocked a blue green eyeshadow with a dazzling glitter finish.

The shades of the shadow hint that she might opt for a similar colour when it comes to her ensemble.

Maura previously named dance star Perri Kiely as her biggest threat when it comes to winning the show.

“Iv’e got a lot of competition just to let you know” the Longford beauty joked to Entertainment On Demand.

“Perri is a big competition,” she said. “Iv’e seen him.”

Dancing on Ice will kick off tonight at 6pm on ITV.